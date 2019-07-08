Bat Cats end losing streak with 5-3 win over Newton

The Great Bend Bat Cats ended their four game losing streak Sunday with a 5-3 win over the Newton Rebels at Al Burns Filed.

After getting rained out at Mulvane on Saturday night, the Bat Cats struck first Sunday by scoring two runs in the first inning. After Newton tied the game in the top of the third, Great Bend added to their lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-2 lead that they would hold until Newton scored a single run in the top of the ninth.

Great Bend improved to 14-9 in the Sunflower Collegiate League West division with the victory while Newton dropped to 12-13 in the SCL East.

The Bat Cats take Monday off before playing Tuesday night in Wichita against Haysville in the Sunflower Showcase at Eck Stadium.