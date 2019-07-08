Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/5 – 7/7)

7/5

BOOKED: Scott L. Weber of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO, interference LEO, disorderly conduct, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Trey Schartz of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kelsea Wagner of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Victoria Siefers on served sentence.

BOOKED: David McMullen of Great Bend on Barton County District COurt warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Joshua Alonzo of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jesus Rios of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Miki Klein of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Marquan M. Simmons on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to stop/obey RR signal and no DL with bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kelsea Wagner of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety.

RELEASED: Scott L. Weber of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO, interference LEO, disorderly conduct, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Trey Schartz of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, posted bond amount of $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish on KHP case for expired registration, no proof on insurance, DWS, interference with LEO, escape from custody, theft of property, posted $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Miki Klein of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Albert E. Hass Jr. on BCDC warrant for serve sentence.

7/6

BOOKED: Arthur Herren of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Esteban R. Renteria on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Clinton Charles Golay on Barton County District Court warrant for distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or meth, no drug tax stamp with $100,000 C/S. No driver’s license with a bond of $1,000 C/S. Defective tail lamps with a $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Adam Parsons on a Russell County hold for outside agency.

BOOKED: Shane Michaells on Russell County hold for outside agency.

RELEASED: Arthur Herren of Great Bend on BCDC case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Bernardo Renteria-Murillo on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting a $1,000 surety.

RELEASED: Adam Parsons on a Russell County case to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Shane Michaells to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

7/7

BOOKED: Christopher Labranche of Great Bend on a Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $50 cash. SADC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Brynt Alexander Galvan of Great Bend on BTDC case for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: James Vernnon Turner of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Christopher Labranche of Great Bend on a Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear x2. Posted cash bond of $50 and bond through Ace Bail Bonding for $1,500.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell on Barton County District Court cases for time served.

RELEASED: Sean Brown on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Brynt A. Galvan on BCDC case with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.