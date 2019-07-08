Another year as school board president and VP for Umphres and Reneau

No one came forward and said they wanted it, but no one commented they would be against becoming the next USD 428 Board of Education president either. Saying he was “fine either way,” Chris Umphres was nominated and approved Monday to serve another term as president.

The appointment was the start of the 2019-2020 agenda at the District Education Center. Lori Reneau was appointed as vice president.

The appointments marked the third straight year Umphres and Reneau have served in their respective positions.

Both Umphres and Reneau are up for re-election in 2019. Their names along with Susan Young and Aaron Emerson will be on the ballot for four open positions.