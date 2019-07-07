Sunday Sports Headlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater hit a pinch-hit grand slam, San Francisco overcame an early injury to Madison Bumgarner and the surging Giants held on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4. Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs as the Giants won for the sixth time in eight games. Kevin Pillar added two hits. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 16th home run for St. Louis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer sustained a dominant stretch with seven strong innings, Kurt Suzuki homered and the Washington Nationals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0. The NL pitcher of the month for June, Scherzer allowed four hits and struck out 11 with one walk in his final start before heading to Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He struck out the side in the seventh.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Yohan Croizet scored in the 14th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. Felipe Gutiérrez launched the counterattack with a through ball from behind the center circle, splitting a pair of defenders with the pass and giving Croizet the opening to run behind and slot it past the onrushing goalkeeper.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard has told the Raptors that he will be signing with the Clippers, and Danny Green announced subsequently that he will be leaving Toronto for a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the Heat completed a four-team trade to acquire forward Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia on a four-year, $142 million contract. Miami also gets Meyers Leonard from Portland and cash from the Clippers.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Portland Trail Blazers have signed All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to a four-year extension that would be worth $196 million if he exercises the final year of the deal in 2024-25. Nikola Vucevic has inked his four-year, $100 million contract with the Orlando Magic, who also inked Terrence Ross to a four-year, $54 million package. The Milwaukee Bucks have sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers as part of a sign-and-trade that netted the former rookie of the year a four-year, $85 million deal.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Serena Williams hit serves at up to 120 mph, never faced break point and earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 18 Julia Goerges to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Other winners on the women’s side Saturday include top seed Ash Barty and No. 6 Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vah). Men’s second seed Roger Federer and No. 3 Rafael Nadal were straight sets-winners to join unseeded Americans Sam Querrey and Tennys Sandgren in the fourth round.

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) _ There’s a three-way tie for the lead through three rounds of the PGA’s 3M Open in Minnesota. Matthew Wolff fired a 9-under 62 to pull even with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau at 15 under in the inaugural event at TPC Twin Cities. The 20-year-old Wolff won the NCAA individual title on Memorial Day and is playing in his third event since turning pro. Morikawa shot a 64, while DeChambeau had a 70 after opening the round with a two-stroke edge.

DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) _ Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of persistent poor weather and has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon. The field was set by points once qualifying was washed out. Joey Logano is scheduled to start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

