Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
July 8, 2019 5:00 p.m.
1. CALL TO ORDER ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum
2. ELECTION OF OFFICERS …………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
A. President
B. Vice-President
Nominations are now in order for the office of president and vice-president. The Board will elect a president and a vice-president by vote.
3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS ……………………………………….. President
None
4. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ………………………………………….. President
None
5. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
Board Members’ Comments
Citizens Open Forum
USD 428 Education Foundation
Written Communications / Correspondence
ORGANIZATION OF THE 2019-2020 BOARD OF EDUCATION
ACTION ITEMS 6,A THROUGH 6,V BY CONSENT AGENDA
6. APPOINTMENTS / DESIGNATIONS ……………………………. 2019-2020 President
A. Board Clerk Recommendation: John Popp
It is recommended that Assistant Superintendent John Popp would be appointed as the Clerk of
the Board of Education.
B. Assistant Clerk Recommendation: Cathie McManaman
The Board needs to appoint an Assistant Clerk to serve in the absence of the Board Clerk and
provide continuity to district services. Cathie McManaman will continue to serve in this
capacity.
C. Treasurer Recommendation: Kathy Roberts
It is recommended that Kathy Roberts, Payroll Clerk, will continue serving in this capacity.
D. Assistant Treasurer Recommendation: Colleen Newman
The Board needs to appoint an Assistant Treasurer to serve in the absence of the Board
Treasurer and to provide continuity to district services. It is recommended that Colleen
Newman will serve as Assistant Treasurer.
E. Truancy Officers Recommendation: All Learning Center
Principals and Assistant Principals
These administrators have been serving as Truancy Officers, and it is recommended that they
will continue in this position.
F. Hearing Officer for Free and Reduced
Recommendation: Khris Thexton
The Superintendent has been serving as this officer, and it is recommended that this practice
will continue.
G. Food Service Representative
Recommendation: Kristy Alvord
It is recommended that Food Service Director Kristy Alvord continue serving in this capacity.
H. KPERS Representative Recommendation: Kathy Roberts
It is recommended that Kathy Roberts will serve in this capacity.
I. Federal / State Grant Representatives
Recommendations: Randy Wetzel, Tricia Reiser, and Christie Gerdes
It is recommended that these persons will serve as representatives since they play major roles
in grant areas.
J. USD 428 Education Foundation Representative
Recommendation: Susan Young
It is recommended that Susan Young will fill this position.
K. Title VI, Title VII, Title IX, and Section 504 Representatives
Recommendations: John Popp and Christie Gerdes
It is recommended that these persons will serve as representatives since they play major roles
in related matters. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the
basis of handicap in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
L. KASB Governmental Relations Network Representative
Recommendation: Susan Young
It is recommended that Susan Young will serve in this capacity.
M. Freedom of Information Officer
Recommendation: Andrea Bauer
The Public Information Director has been serving as the district’s Freedom of Information
Officer, and it is recommended that Andrea Bauer fills this capacity.
N. Records Custodian Recommendation: John Popp
It is recommended that John Popp will serve in this capacity.
O. Name Depository for District Funds
Recommendation: The administration recommends that the Board will continue with the
accounts continue to be used.
Active Accounts (Operating Account):
July, 2019 First Kansas Bank
Direct Deposit (Payroll):
July, 2019 Farmers Bank and Trust
Direct Deposit (from State of Kansas):
July, 2019 Farmers Bank and Trust
Idle Funds:
The district will invest idle funds with bank(s) within the district that will pay
the public fund rate. Depository banks will have a Kansas charter.
P. Selection of Official District Newspaper
Recommendation: Great Bend Tribune
The school district has relied on the Tribune as the official newspaper in the past. The
administration recommends that the Tribune will continue to be USD 428’s official newspaper.
Q. Selection of District Insurance Committee Members
Recommendation: Jacquie Disque
Committee Membership 1 Board of Education Member
4 Teachers* (selected by GB-NEA)
3 Principals* (selected by DEC Administrators)
1 Classified: Custodial/Maintenance/Transportation/Grounds*
(selected by Directors of Maintenance and Transportation/Grounds)
1 Classified: Food Service* (selected by Director of Nutrition Services)
1 Classified: Other—Not Custodial/t/Maint/Trans/Grounds/Food Service*
(selected by Assistant Superintendent)
1 Director* (selected by DEC Administration)
1 GB-NEA President
1 DEC Administrator (Assistant Superintendent John Popp)
*Three-year term, with a maximum of two terms.
Insurance and Plan 125 issues are important to employees of the district. A committee,
comprised of persons from a cross section of licensed and classified job categories, will meet
throughout the 2019-2020 year, according to a pre-arranged schedule. They will review the
status of the offerings, research alternative possibilities, and eventually will bring to the Board
a recommendation for insurance and Plan 125 offerings for the subsequent year. Jacquie Disque
has served as a committee member representing the Board of Education. The administration
recommends her reappointment.
R. Homeless Coordinator
Recommendation: Tricia Reiser
In compliance with BOE Policy JBCA, a Homeless Coordinator is being named. The
administration recommends that Mrs. Reiser would serve that position.
S. Selection of BOE Members to 2020 IBB Team
Recommendation: Deanna Essmiller
The administration appoints representatives to the 2020 Interest-Based Bargaining Team for
teacher negotiations. Deanna Essmiller and Cheryl Rugan have served in this position. Mrs.
Rugan is not running for re-election and Mrs. Essmiller has expressed interest in serving again
this year.
T. Attorney Services
Recommendation: Watkins Calcara, Chtd.
The administration recommends approval of the contract with Watkins Calcara, Chtd., for legal
services. The firm has been an excellent resource to the BOE and the school district.
U. BOE Representative to the GBHS Hall of Fame Committee
Recommendation: Don Williams
Membership on the GBHS Hall of Fame Committee includes one Board of Education member.
The administration recommends Don Williams for the position.
V. BOE Representative to the Supplemental Salary Committee
Recommendation: Lori Reneau
Membership on the Supplemental Salary Committee includes one Board of Education member.
The administration recommends Lori Reneau for the position.
ACTION ITEMS 7,A THROUGH 7,R BY CONSENT AGENDA
7. ORGANIZATIONAL PROCEDURES
A. Recommendation for Early Payment of Claims ………………………… President
(Refer to Mr. Thexton)
This allows payment of certain types of bills prior to the BOE meetings. Such bills include
utility bills, bills which allow a discount if paid by a certain date, or bills that would result in a
penalty for late payment. The BOE must authorize such action each year, and the authority
must be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.
B. Adoption of 1,116-Hour Calendar for 2019-2020 ……………………… President
This is routine action which is required by state law. The 2019-2020 calendar has already been
approved. This action provides the district more flexibility throughout the year.
C. Approval of Mileage Rate for Approved Travel for District Employees …….President
The Licensed Employees’ Agreement stipulates that the annual mileage rate for reimbursement
to employees for approved miles traveled is established each July according to the Kansas state
rate. The current state rate is 58 cents.
D. Rescind Previous Policy and Adopt BOE Policy Manual
for the 2019-2020 Year ………………………………………………………………… President
To be in compliance with Kansas law, the administration recommends adoption of the following
resolution.
RESOLUTION: Be it resolved that all policy statements found in the minutes of this Board
of Education prior to June 30, 2019 (with the exception of the 2019-2020 student and teacher
handbooks which were approved on June 10, 2019), be rescinded, and that the Board of
Education adopt the BOE Policy Manual as presented and recommended by the Superintendent
of Schools, to govern this school district during the 2019-2020 school year, subject to periodic
review, amendment, and revision by the Board of Education.
E. Authorization of Certificates for Manual Signature ……………………. President
On occasions, manual signatures are required in Board-approved business functions of USD
428. The administration recommends authorization of manual signatures for the Superintendent
of Schools as well as the following BOE positions: President, Clerk, Assistant Clerk, Treasurer,
and Assistant Treasurer.
F. Approval of 2019-2020 Petty Cash Resolution …………………………. President
The Board of Education must establish separate petty cash funds for each entity and authorize
employees to administer the petty cash funds. The funds may not exceed $3,000.00. See details
on designated treasurers and assigned petty cash amounts. The administration recommends
approval.
G. Approval of Resolution to Maintain Activity Funds …………………… President
It is a recommended practice to have a Board of Education resolution on file to authorize
maintaining and operating the district’s activity funds for financial purposes. The administration
recommends approval of the resolution.
H. Approval of Resolution to Waive Annual Requirements of Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles and Fixed Assets Accounting for 2019-2020…………… President
This is a standard annual procedure to avoid a complex depreciation accounting system which
has no value for a school district. The administration recommends approval.
I. Resolution to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education…………. President
To be in compliance with BOE Policy A, the administration recommends adoption of the
resolution: Resolution to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education.
J. Approval to Publish Notifications …………………………………………… President
Approval of these notifications must be part of the BOE minutes.
Equal Employment / Educational Opportunity Agency
Rights Through Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (includes disclosure of directory
information)
Asbestos Notification
Student Data Privacy Act
K. Resolution to Authorize Bank Signature Card Designees ……………. President
Resignations, appointments, and reassignments necessitate changes in authorized signers for
district bank accounts. The Board of Education resolution will allow the administration to
change signers, as deemed appropriate, with Board of Education approval.
L. Freedom of Information Copy Costs ……………………………………….. President
In regard to copies approved and prepared by the Freedom of Information Officer, the
administration recommends the cost per copy at $.30.
M. Disposition of Property …………………………………………………………. President
The administration seeks BOE approval to regularly dispose of unneeded, out-of-date districtowned
property valued at $750 or less.
N. Destruction of Records …………………………………………………………. President
The administration seeks BOE approval to destroy all BOE meeting agendas and financial
records more than five years old (current practice). See the attached resolution for destruction
of the documents. It is the intent to include this resolution to the BOE each year with the
applicable date applied, thereby maintaining manageable storage of documents.
O. 2019-2020 Substitute Teacher Pay ………………………………………….. President
The USD 428 substitute teacher per-day pay has remains unchanged at a rate of $100 per day
and $50 per half-day.
P. Internet Filtering Software …………………………………………………….. President
The district has a contract with TwoTrees (7/1/18 – 6/30/21) for windows computer internet
filtering, and a contract with GoGuardian (7/1/19 – 6/30/22)
Q. Travel Expenses: Meal Rate ………………………………………………… President
In reference to BOE Policy GAN, the maximum allowance per meal is to be recommended by
the superintendent for approval by the BOE. The recommendation is to authorize $10 per meal
in state and $15 per meal out of state.
R. Fees: Application for Use of School Facilities …………………………. President
(Refer to Mr. Thexton)
District facilities are utilized by in-district and outside agencies for various functions (i.e.,
private groups’ athletic practices and tournaments), and fees (when applicable) are charged
according to preset amounts. The recommendation is to have unchanged fees for the upcoming
fiscal year.
8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Approval of BOE Policies …………………………………………………….. President
At the meeting of 6/10/19, BOE members heard a first reading of KASB-recommended
new and revised policies. At this second reading, the administration recommends
approval. (Attachment 8.A)
New CGK Suspension
Revision CM Policy Implementation
Revision CN Public Records
Revision CNA Document Production
Revision EBBE Emergency Drills
Revision GAA Goals and Objectives
Revision GAAA EEO and Nondiscrimination
Revision GAAB Complaints of Discrimination
Revision GACC Recruitment and Hiring
Revision GACCA Nepotism
New GACE Assignment and Transfer
Revision GAE Complaints
Revision GAG Conflict of Interest
Revision GAHB Political Activities
Revision GAOE Workers Compensation
Revision GBH Supervision
Revision GBN Nonrenewal and Termination
Revision GBRD Staff Meetings
Revision GBRH Leaves and Absences
Revision IFC Community Resources
Revision IJ Evaluation of Instructional Program
Revision JBC Enrollment
9. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT ………………….. Mr. Popp / President
A. Summary of 2018-2019 Professional Development Council (PDC)
B. Professional Development: National Conferences (Attachment 9.B)
C. Meeting Minutes (Attachment 9.C)
Curriculum Steering Committee: Next meeting is 9/3/19
Professional Development Council (PDC): Next meeting is 8/19 /19
10. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT …………………………….. Mr. Thexton / President
A. Project Updates
B. Summer Meal Program
The USD 428 School Food Service successfully facilitated a meal program
during June 2019. Details will be provided.
C. 2019-2020 Budget Update
D. School Bond Update
E. Approval of Grant Applications / Contributions (Attachment 10.E)
11. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………. Mr. Thexton
12. EXECUTIVE SESSION ………………………………………………………………. President
The BOE will go into executive session.
“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to discuss
confidential student information pursuant to the exception relating to actions adversely
or favorably affecting a student under KOMA. The open meeting will resume at _____
P.M. in this Board of Education meeting room.”
13. CONSENT AGENDA ………………………………………………………………… President
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [June 10, and 28, 2019] (Attachment 13.A)
B. Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report (Attachment 13.C)
14. UPCOMING MEETING DATES ………………………………………………… President
•Breakfast and Back-to-School Showcase: at 7:00 a.m., on August 14, 2019, at the
GBHS Commons.
•First Day of School for Students: August 19, 2019 (full day for elementary, with
kindergarten half days for two days; seventh grade at GBMS, and freshmen at GBHS).
15. ADJOURNMENT ………………………………………………………………………. President