Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

2. ELECTION OF OFFICERS …………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. President

B. Vice-President

Nominations are now in order for the office of president and vice-president. The Board will elect a president and a vice-president by vote.

3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS ……………………………………….. President

4. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ………………………………………….. President

5. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 Citizens Open Forum

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

ORGANIZATION OF THE 2019-2020 BOARD OF EDUCATION

ACTION ITEMS 6,A THROUGH 6,V BY CONSENT AGENDA

6. APPOINTMENTS / DESIGNATIONS ……………………………. 2019-2020 President

A. Board Clerk Recommendation: John Popp

It is recommended that Assistant Superintendent John Popp would be appointed as the Clerk of

the Board of Education.

B. Assistant Clerk Recommendation: Cathie McManaman

The Board needs to appoint an Assistant Clerk to serve in the absence of the Board Clerk and

provide continuity to district services. Cathie McManaman will continue to serve in this

capacity.

C. Treasurer Recommendation: Kathy Roberts

It is recommended that Kathy Roberts, Payroll Clerk, will continue serving in this capacity.

D. Assistant Treasurer Recommendation: Colleen Newman

The Board needs to appoint an Assistant Treasurer to serve in the absence of the Board

Treasurer and to provide continuity to district services. It is recommended that Colleen

Newman will serve as Assistant Treasurer.

E. Truancy Officers Recommendation: All Learning Center

Principals and Assistant Principals

These administrators have been serving as Truancy Officers, and it is recommended that they

will continue in this position.

F. Hearing Officer for Free and Reduced

Recommendation: Khris Thexton

The Superintendent has been serving as this officer, and it is recommended that this practice

will continue.

G. Food Service Representative

Recommendation: Kristy Alvord

It is recommended that Food Service Director Kristy Alvord continue serving in this capacity.

H. KPERS Representative Recommendation: Kathy Roberts

It is recommended that Kathy Roberts will serve in this capacity.

I. Federal / State Grant Representatives

Recommendations: Randy Wetzel, Tricia Reiser, and Christie Gerdes

It is recommended that these persons will serve as representatives since they play major roles

in grant areas.

J. USD 428 Education Foundation Representative

Recommendation: Susan Young

It is recommended that Susan Young will fill this position.

K. Title VI, Title VII, Title IX, and Section 504 Representatives

Recommendations: John Popp and Christie Gerdes

It is recommended that these persons will serve as representatives since they play major roles

in related matters. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the

basis of handicap in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

L. KASB Governmental Relations Network Representative

Recommendation: Susan Young

It is recommended that Susan Young will serve in this capacity.

M. Freedom of Information Officer

Recommendation: Andrea Bauer

The Public Information Director has been serving as the district’s Freedom of Information

Officer, and it is recommended that Andrea Bauer fills this capacity.

N. Records Custodian Recommendation: John Popp

It is recommended that John Popp will serve in this capacity.

O. Name Depository for District Funds

Recommendation: The administration recommends that the Board will continue with the

accounts continue to be used.

Active Accounts (Operating Account):

July, 2019 First Kansas Bank

Direct Deposit (Payroll):

July, 2019 Farmers Bank and Trust

Direct Deposit (from State of Kansas):

July, 2019 Farmers Bank and Trust

Idle Funds:

The district will invest idle funds with bank(s) within the district that will pay

the public fund rate. Depository banks will have a Kansas charter.

P. Selection of Official District Newspaper

Recommendation: Great Bend Tribune

The school district has relied on the Tribune as the official newspaper in the past. The

administration recommends that the Tribune will continue to be USD 428’s official newspaper.

Q. Selection of District Insurance Committee Members

Recommendation: Jacquie Disque

Committee Membership 1 Board of Education Member

4 Teachers* (selected by GB-NEA)

3 Principals* (selected by DEC Administrators)

1 Classified: Custodial/Maintenance/Transportation/Grounds*

(selected by Directors of Maintenance and Transportation/Grounds)

1 Classified: Food Service* (selected by Director of Nutrition Services)

1 Classified: Other—Not Custodial/t/Maint/Trans/Grounds/Food Service*

(selected by Assistant Superintendent)

1 Director* (selected by DEC Administration)

1 GB-NEA President

1 DEC Administrator (Assistant Superintendent John Popp)

*Three-year term, with a maximum of two terms.

Insurance and Plan 125 issues are important to employees of the district. A committee,

comprised of persons from a cross section of licensed and classified job categories, will meet

throughout the 2019-2020 year, according to a pre-arranged schedule. They will review the

status of the offerings, research alternative possibilities, and eventually will bring to the Board

a recommendation for insurance and Plan 125 offerings for the subsequent year. Jacquie Disque

has served as a committee member representing the Board of Education. The administration

recommends her reappointment.

R. Homeless Coordinator

Recommendation: Tricia Reiser

In compliance with BOE Policy JBCA, a Homeless Coordinator is being named. The

administration recommends that Mrs. Reiser would serve that position.

S. Selection of BOE Members to 2020 IBB Team

Recommendation: Deanna Essmiller

The administration appoints representatives to the 2020 Interest-Based Bargaining Team for

teacher negotiations. Deanna Essmiller and Cheryl Rugan have served in this position. Mrs.

Rugan is not running for re-election and Mrs. Essmiller has expressed interest in serving again

this year.

T. Attorney Services

Recommendation: Watkins Calcara, Chtd.

The administration recommends approval of the contract with Watkins Calcara, Chtd., for legal

services. The firm has been an excellent resource to the BOE and the school district.

U. BOE Representative to the GBHS Hall of Fame Committee

Recommendation: Don Williams

Membership on the GBHS Hall of Fame Committee includes one Board of Education member.

The administration recommends Don Williams for the position.

V. BOE Representative to the Supplemental Salary Committee

Recommendation: Lori Reneau

Membership on the Supplemental Salary Committee includes one Board of Education member.

The administration recommends Lori Reneau for the position.

ACTION ITEMS 7,A THROUGH 7,R BY CONSENT AGENDA

7. ORGANIZATIONAL PROCEDURES

A. Recommendation for Early Payment of Claims ………………………… President

(Refer to Mr. Thexton)

This allows payment of certain types of bills prior to the BOE meetings. Such bills include

utility bills, bills which allow a discount if paid by a certain date, or bills that would result in a

penalty for late payment. The BOE must authorize such action each year, and the authority

must be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

B. Adoption of 1,116-Hour Calendar for 2019-2020 ……………………… President

This is routine action which is required by state law. The 2019-2020 calendar has already been

approved. This action provides the district more flexibility throughout the year.

C. Approval of Mileage Rate for Approved Travel for District Employees …….President

The Licensed Employees’ Agreement stipulates that the annual mileage rate for reimbursement

to employees for approved miles traveled is established each July according to the Kansas state

rate. The current state rate is 58 cents.

D. Rescind Previous Policy and Adopt BOE Policy Manual

for the 2019-2020 Year ………………………………………………………………… President

To be in compliance with Kansas law, the administration recommends adoption of the following

resolution.

RESOLUTION: Be it resolved that all policy statements found in the minutes of this Board

of Education prior to June 30, 2019 (with the exception of the 2019-2020 student and teacher

handbooks which were approved on June 10, 2019), be rescinded, and that the Board of

Education adopt the BOE Policy Manual as presented and recommended by the Superintendent

of Schools, to govern this school district during the 2019-2020 school year, subject to periodic

review, amendment, and revision by the Board of Education.

E. Authorization of Certificates for Manual Signature ……………………. President

On occasions, manual signatures are required in Board-approved business functions of USD

428. The administration recommends authorization of manual signatures for the Superintendent

of Schools as well as the following BOE positions: President, Clerk, Assistant Clerk, Treasurer,

and Assistant Treasurer.

F. Approval of 2019-2020 Petty Cash Resolution …………………………. President

The Board of Education must establish separate petty cash funds for each entity and authorize

employees to administer the petty cash funds. The funds may not exceed $3,000.00. See details

on designated treasurers and assigned petty cash amounts. The administration recommends

approval.

G. Approval of Resolution to Maintain Activity Funds …………………… President

It is a recommended practice to have a Board of Education resolution on file to authorize

maintaining and operating the district’s activity funds for financial purposes. The administration

recommends approval of the resolution.

H. Approval of Resolution to Waive Annual Requirements of Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles and Fixed Assets Accounting for 2019-2020…………… President

This is a standard annual procedure to avoid a complex depreciation accounting system which

has no value for a school district. The administration recommends approval.

I. Resolution to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education…………. President

To be in compliance with BOE Policy A, the administration recommends adoption of the

resolution: Resolution to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education.

J. Approval to Publish Notifications …………………………………………… President

Approval of these notifications must be part of the BOE minutes.

 Equal Employment / Educational Opportunity Agency

 Rights Through Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (includes disclosure of directory

information)

 Asbestos Notification

 Student Data Privacy Act

K. Resolution to Authorize Bank Signature Card Designees ……………. President

Resignations, appointments, and reassignments necessitate changes in authorized signers for

district bank accounts. The Board of Education resolution will allow the administration to

change signers, as deemed appropriate, with Board of Education approval.

L. Freedom of Information Copy Costs ……………………………………….. President

In regard to copies approved and prepared by the Freedom of Information Officer, the

administration recommends the cost per copy at $.30.

M. Disposition of Property …………………………………………………………. President

The administration seeks BOE approval to regularly dispose of unneeded, out-of-date districtowned

property valued at $750 or less.

N. Destruction of Records …………………………………………………………. President

The administration seeks BOE approval to destroy all BOE meeting agendas and financial

records more than five years old (current practice). See the attached resolution for destruction

of the documents. It is the intent to include this resolution to the BOE each year with the

applicable date applied, thereby maintaining manageable storage of documents.

O. 2019-2020 Substitute Teacher Pay ………………………………………….. President

The USD 428 substitute teacher per-day pay has remains unchanged at a rate of $100 per day

and $50 per half-day.

P. Internet Filtering Software …………………………………………………….. President

The district has a contract with TwoTrees (7/1/18 – 6/30/21) for windows computer internet

filtering, and a contract with GoGuardian (7/1/19 – 6/30/22)

Q. Travel Expenses: Meal Rate ………………………………………………… President

In reference to BOE Policy GAN, the maximum allowance per meal is to be recommended by

the superintendent for approval by the BOE. The recommendation is to authorize $10 per meal

in state and $15 per meal out of state.

R. Fees: Application for Use of School Facilities …………………………. President

(Refer to Mr. Thexton)

District facilities are utilized by in-district and outside agencies for various functions (i.e.,

private groups’ athletic practices and tournaments), and fees (when applicable) are charged

according to preset amounts. The recommendation is to have unchanged fees for the upcoming

fiscal year.

8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of BOE Policies …………………………………………………….. President

At the meeting of 6/10/19, BOE members heard a first reading of KASB-recommended

new and revised policies. At this second reading, the administration recommends

approval. (Attachment 8.A)

New CGK Suspension

Revision CM Policy Implementation

Revision CN Public Records

Revision CNA Document Production

Revision EBBE Emergency Drills

Revision GAA Goals and Objectives

Revision GAAA EEO and Nondiscrimination

Revision GAAB Complaints of Discrimination

Revision GACC Recruitment and Hiring

Revision GACCA Nepotism

New GACE Assignment and Transfer

Revision GAE Complaints

Revision GAG Conflict of Interest

Revision GAHB Political Activities

Revision GAOE Workers Compensation

Revision GBH Supervision

Revision GBN Nonrenewal and Termination

Revision GBRD Staff Meetings

Revision GBRH Leaves and Absences

Revision IFC Community Resources

Revision IJ Evaluation of Instructional Program

Revision JBC Enrollment

9. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT ………………….. Mr. Popp / President

A. Summary of 2018-2019 Professional Development Council (PDC)

B. Professional Development: National Conferences (Attachment 9.B)

C. Meeting Minutes (Attachment 9.C)

 Curriculum Steering Committee: Next meeting is 9/3/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC): Next meeting is 8/19 /19

10. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT …………………………….. Mr. Thexton / President

A. Project Updates

B. Summer Meal Program

The USD 428 School Food Service successfully facilitated a meal program

during June 2019. Details will be provided.

C. 2019-2020 Budget Update

D. School Bond Update

E. Approval of Grant Applications / Contributions (Attachment 10.E)

11. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………. Mr. Thexton

13. CONSENT AGENDA ………………………………………………………………… President

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [June 10, and 28, 2019] (Attachment 13.A)

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 13.C)

