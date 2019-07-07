Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Kate Brennen. Guests include members of the Barton County Fair Board who will talk about all the things taking place at the Fair July 10-14.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Barton Community College Foundation Coleen Cape who will talk about items that will be part of the 41st annual Big Benefit Auction that will take place August 24th at the Columbus Club in Great Bend.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”
7P-10P Major League Baseball – Home Run Derby
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”