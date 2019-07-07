Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Kate Brennen. Guests include members of the Barton County Fair Board who will talk about all the things taking place at the Fair July 10-14.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Barton Community College Foundation Coleen Cape who will talk about items that will be part of the 41st annual Big Benefit Auction that will take place August 24th at the Columbus Club in Great Bend.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

7P-10P Major League Baseball – Home Run Derby

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”