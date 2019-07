They were able to take batting practice but that was all the baseball the Great Bend Bat Cats got to play Saturday night as their scheduled Sunflower Collegiate League game at Mulvane was postponed due to rain.

Great Bend returns home Sunday afternoon to play Newton at 3:00 p.m.

Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air along with AJ Chrest/Aflac will be grilling up enough FREE food for 250 people.

Come out early to enjoy free food and free Sunday afternoon baseball.