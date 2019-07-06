Welcome to the Barton County Fair

Press release from Barton County Fair Association…

Welcome to the Fair,

What is your idea of a Masterpiece? Many times when you ask this question you will get a variety of answers. Some may go directly to thinking of a painting, Michael Angelo or Picasso or how about a piece of Music – Bach, Beethoven or Mozart. Even Architecture will be brought up in the conversation, Eiffel Tower, Tai Mai hall and the Great Pyramids. But what about…grandma’s apple pie, the neighbor’s wood carving, that bucket calf that you raised to be a steer or that beautiful dress that was sewn for a perfect fit. You see a Masterpiece is in the eye of the beholder and at this year’s fair we celebrate “A Masterpiece!”

At the Barton County Fair, we are a masterpiece. With every exhibit that’s on display, to the entertainment that graces our stages, to the awards and honors that are bestowed to the winners, these are held high as masterpieces. Our volunteers work hard each year to provide a unique perspective to the fair with theme classes and decorations that bring a since of class to the fair.

Every Year presents new challenges and lots of unknowns when planning for the county fair. From entertainment contracts, events and exhibits. This year has been no different, new events have been added, exhibit classes has been modified and even a new carnival will be present.

We invite everyone to come out to this year’s Barton County Fair. A place where you can meet new people and enjoy great food. A hometown event you can be proud of. A place with a little style, a little flare and a lot of class. Come see “A Masterpiece”.

Charles Atkinson, President Barton County Fair Association

The Barton County Fair is July 10-14 at the Great Bend Expo Complex.