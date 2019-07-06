Unknown expenses that arise with Humane Society

Operating a humane society that took in more than 1,100 animals last year is a busy and oftentimes expense endeavor. Along with animal control, expenses include utilities, insurance, sterilizations, vehicles, veterinary bills, rent, and supplies.

With estimated expenditures of $420,241 for the 2020 budget year, Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson says the facility relies on extra financial help when unforeseen circumstances occur with the animals.

“The special cases like a dog needing a leg amputated,” said Acheson. “When Adopt-A-Pet steps up and raises those extra funds in the community, those extra expenses can be covered by Adopt-A-Pet. For the most part, the funding we receive from Barton County and Great Bend are for the basic expenses for animal control services.”

Acheson noted a rabies case can rack up a lot of expenses for those agencies and owners involved. The Humane Society Director estimated a recent rabies case that included animal and human exposure came with a $300,000 price tag among all the agencies and individuals that assisted.