Twelve Barton Athletic teams earn NJCAA academic honors

Twelve athletic teams within Barton Community College were recognized today by the NJCAA in announcing its 2018-19 Academic Teams of the Year achievements.

Earning a cumulative 3.17 GPA across its eighteen athletic programs, eight of Barton’s teams placed in the nation’s top ten of the respective sport as a NJCAA total of 738 programs earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The volleyball squad, who finished on top academically last season, compiled a department leading 3.73 GPA but came up shy by .03 for the second time in the past three years for the national crown.

National runner-up on the field, the men’s soccer team also had a good year against its competitors in the classroom by compiling a 3.26 for the third slot.

Also having a good season at the national championships, the swim programs each exceeded the 3.0 mark in the classroom to rank second across the nation with the men’s team 3.10 GPA earning the top honor awarded by College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

Regionally, Barton had the highest GPA in four different sports as the women’s basketball, women’s cross country, and both of the golf programs finished ahead of fellow Region VI members.

List of Barton Athletic Teams, Grade Point Average, National Placing, Regional Placing:

Baseball (3.44) – 6th national placing (81 Teams over 3.0 GPA); 2nd in Region VI (11 Teams over 3.0 GPA)

Basketball – Men’s (2.79) – *17 teams nationally, none from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA

Basketball – Women’s (3.49) – 13th national placing (83); 1st in Region VI (12)

Cross Country – Men’s (2.69) – *22 teams nationally, four from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA 8)

Cross Country – Women’s (3.36) – 10th national placing (35); 1st in Region VI (5)

Golf – Men’s (3.29) – 17th national placing (34); 1st in Region VI (2)

Golf – Women’s (3.48) – 6th national placing (20); 1st in Region VI (3)

Soccer – Men’s (3.26) – 3rd national placing (20); 2nd in Region VI (7)

Soccer – Women’s (3.44) – 7th national placing (56); 2nd in Region VI (10)

Softball (3.50) – 16th national placing (133); 3rd in Region VI (16)

Swimming – Men’s (3.10) – 2nd national placing (3); *No other Region VI teams

Swimming – Women’s (3.28) – 2nd national placing (4); *No other Region VI teams

Tennis – Men’s (2.81) – *17 teams nationally, two from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA

Tennis – Women’s (3.22) – 26th national placing (37); 3rd in Region VI (3)

Track and Field – Men (2.80) – *7 teams nationally, two from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA

Track and Field – Women (2.75) – *25 teams nationally, seven from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA

Volleyball (3.73) – 2nd national placing (104); 2nd in Region VI (16)

Wrestling (2.39) – *2 teams nationally, one from Region VI were above a 3.0 GPA

Seventy-six Barton student-athletes have been awarded All-Academic honors amongst the NJCAA’s 6,656 student-athletes earning a spot on one of three NJCAA All-Academic teams.

Earning the second most honors across the nation, Barton’s haul of awards surpassed last year’s achievement of sixty-nine individuals as the NJCAA also saw an record year of more than 200 additional individuals achieving a 3.60 grade point average or better in the classroom.