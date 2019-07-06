Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95.