Saturday Sports Headlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — José Martinez, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler homered, Tommy Edman tripled in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4. Kolton Wong had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cardinals win their third straight and keep pace with Milwaukee in the crowded NL Central. Alex Dickerson homered for San Francisco, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a go-ahead single in the 11th inning, and the Kansas City Royals edged the Washington Nationals 7-4 to snap a four-game losing streak. The Nationals, who had won four in a row and eight of their last nine, left 19 men on base — including the bases loaded in the sixth, seventh and 10th innings.

National Headlines

WIMBLEDON, England _ Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges at Wimbledon for the second year in a row. The seven-time champion defeated the 18th-seeded German 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. She’s expected to play again later with partner Andy Murray in mixed doubles. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are scheduled matches on Centre Court as third-round play concludes before Sunday’s traditional day off.

WIMBLEDON, England _ Alison Riske of the United States earned a debut appearance in Wimbledon’s fourth round with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. The 55th-ranked Riske has won each of her matches in three sets this week. Riske will face No. 1 Ash Barty or Harriet Dart on Monday with a quarterfinal berth at stake.

UNDATED (AP) _ Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the NL pitcher of the month for June, and Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole, who took the American League prize, make their final starts today before heading to the All-Star Game. Scherzer was 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA in six June outings and is scheduled to come off the paternity list to face Kansas City. Cole takes the ball against Mike Trout and the Angels.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the remainder of this season and the postseason for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to June 24th and covers 85 regular season games, along with any playoff series in which the Phils may participate. Herrera was charged with assault after his girlfriend said she had been attacked in their Atlantic City hotel room, but the case was dismissed Wednesday when the woman declined to press charges.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Oakland’s Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers have been added to rosters for next week’s All-Star Game. Bieber and Hendriks will replace injured Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster. Muncy will replace Washington’s Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital following a second stroke. His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was “recovering well.”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Joey Logano received the pole position for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race after qualifying was canceled at Daytona International Speedway. Logano leads the Cup series in owner points, so the Team Penske driver was awarded the top starting spot. Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing will start alongside Logano on the front row, just ahead of Penske tandem Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) _ Bryson DeChambeau sizzled at TPC Twin Cities to take a two-shot lead into the third round of the PGA’s 3M Open. DeChambeau carded nine birdies in a career-low 62 that leaves him 14 under through 36 holes. He sank four putts from 20-plus feet, including the No. 7 and No. 8 holes during a commanding surge on his second nine. Adam Hadwin arrived in the clubhouse in second place at 12-under.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 7 Washington 4, 11 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Toronto 1

Final Boston 9 Detroit 6

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Angels 5 Houston 4

Final Minnesota 15 Texas 6

Final Oakland 5 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final Atlanta 1 Miami 0

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 0

Final San Diego 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final St. Louis 9 San Francisco 4