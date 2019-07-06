Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting July 8, 2019

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, July 1, 2019, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of June 24,

2019, and ending July 8, 2019.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes – Batch 22:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These

are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the

County Clerk’s Office.

B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes – Batch 23:

-Ms. Zimmerman will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders

for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct

assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

C. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Voting Delegates:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) begins its Annual Conference in Wichita on

November 12, 2019. Each year, the Commission designates a voting delegate and first and

second voting alternates for the meeting.

D. RAILROAD AVENUE RESURFACING PROJECT: Bid Award:

-The County Engineer accepted bids until June 25, 2019, for the 2019 Railroad Avenue

Resurfacing Project. The project includes milling off the old asphalt, widening the road, and

placing 1,477 tons of HMA-Commercial Grade (Class A) asphalt overlay on Railroad Avenue

near Great Bend. Venture Corporation submitted the only bid for $177,648.45. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Grant Awards:

-Barton County applies for annual state and federal grants. Shelly Schneider, Health Director,

will present information on the following grant awards:

Program Amount

Child Care Licensing Program $120,000.00

Chronic Disease Risk Reduction $60,000.00

Family Planning $46,852.00

Maternal & Child Health $79,777.00

Pregnancy Maintenance Initiative $9,500.00

Teen Pregnancy Targeted Case Management $9,232.00

Lifting Youth and Families Toward Excellence $52,744.00

Public Health Emergency Preparedness $21,778.00

Immunization Action Plan $13,752.00

Special Health Care Needs Included in the MCH

Grant

State Formula $17,900.00

TOTAL $431,535.00

In addition to these grants specific to Barton and other Counties, the Barton County Health

Department is also the Fiscal Agent for the Regional Public Health Emergency Preparedness

Funding. The membership of the Central Kansas Region includes Barton, McPherson, Pawnee,

Rice, Saline and Stafford Counties.

Program Amount

Regional Public Health Emergency Preparedness $34,847.00

TOTAL $34,847.00

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties.

The July webinar is Gravel Road Best Practices, presented by Norm Bowers, KAC Local Road

Engineer. The webinar is available to County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019,

in the Commission Chambers, 1400 Main – Room 107, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JULY 8, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – The Commission will meet as the

Board of Health.

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for July 11, 2019.

