The Great Bend City Band will be playing in honor of Barton Community College at their concert at 8:15 p.m. on July 16 at the band shell in Jack Kilby Square to commemorate Barton’s 50-year anniversary. Barton administrators will be handing out free hot dogs and chips.

Barton’s 50- year anniversary celebration will span the 2019-2020 school year and will feature multiple events, which will kick off with a campus-wide celebration on September 21.