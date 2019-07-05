Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 94.