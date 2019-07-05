Weekend Weather

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.