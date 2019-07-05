Three Honored with Freshman All-American Status

big12sports.com

Both K-State and Texas Tech were represented on the Baseball America and D1Baseball Freshman All-America Teams as three pitchers were named.

Clayton Beeter of Texas Tech was named to the Baseball America ledger, while fellow Red Raider Micah Dallas and K-State starting pitcher Jordan Wicks were honored by D1Baseball.

With his 7-2 record, Dallas led all freshmen in the league in wins and ranked second amongst all rookies in the league in strikeouts with 84.

Beeter led all freshmen in saves with eight on the season, which is tied for the third most in the Big 12, as he allowed only nine runs through his 21 appearances.

K-State’s rookie starter pitched the most innings by any Big 12 freshman this season (84.2), while he also registered an ERA of 3.61, a record of 6-3 and threw for one complete game and one shutout.

All three honorees were also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team this past season.

Baseball America Freshman Second Team

Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech, RP

D1Baseball Freshman Second Team

Micah Dallas, Texas Tech, SP

Jordan Wicks, Kansas State, SP