Nine Jayhawks to compete at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – A host of former Kansas men’s basketball players are slated to take the court in Las Vegas at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, an 11-day, 83-game event that brings some of the top young talent from around the globe to audition for spots on NBA rosters. Action kicks off at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on July 5 and runs through the championship game set for July 15. Every game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks and NBATV.

Jayhawks who have made Summer League rosters include Devonte’ Graham (Hornets), Thomas Robinson (Spurs), Malik Newman (Cavaliers), Landen Lucas (Hawks), Sviatislov Mykhailiuk (Pistons), Dedric Lawson (Warriors), Frank Mason III (Kings), Cliff Alexander (Clippers) and Jeff Withey (Wizards).

Additionally, former Kansas point guard Aaron Miles is the head coach for Golden State, and is joined on the staff by another former KU guard, Michael Lee, who is an assistant coach for the Warriors.

Three Jayhawks have already seen action with their respective teams earlier this week as part of the four-team California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League events. Robinson averaged 11.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg in helping the Spurs to a 2-1 record in Salt Lake City. Newman averaged 10.7 ppg and shot 50 percent from the field with the Cavaliers, also in Salt Lake City. Lawson averaged 14.5 minutes in two outings with the Warriors at the California Classic in Sacramento. He went 4-of-7 from the field and pulled down four rebounds in those two games.

The event in Las Vegas opens with all 32 teams (30 NBA plus the Croatian and Chinese National squads) playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

Jayhawks have seen some success in recent years at NBA Summer League. Last year, Svi Mykhailiuk earned a spot on the All-Summer League Second Team after helping the Lakers to the Championship game. Two years ago, Josh Jackson was named to the All-League First Team after a solid debut with the Suns. Cheick Diallo (Pelicans) and Wayne Selden (Grizzlies) also earned All-League accolades in 2017, with both being named to the second team.