Mechanized Concepts announce Russell ribbon cutting

Design, engineering, and manufacturing innovators, Mechanized Concepts will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on the July 18 at 1:15 pm in Kansas to celebrate their business relationship with Russell. The event will be held at Cecil Bricker Park in downtown Russell and will include festivities to follow. The company is excited to reveal progress developments of the partnership at this event.

Said Founder and CEO, Matt Colledge, “We are grateful for those driving local economic development, for those forwarding hemp legislation, and for those financial sponsors willing to lend support in all of these causes. We are thankful to be a part of it and are thankful to be working beside such a passionate group.”

A year in the making, the company has worked closely with Russell County Economic Development, City of Russell, Russell County, and Kansas Department of Commerce to collaborate towards a stronger economic future for Russell’s hard-working communities.

About Mechanized Concepts

Mechanized Concepts revolutionized large equipment modernization in 2017 through innovative design, engineering, and manufacturing. Today, the company continues to distinguish itself by utilizing breakthrough technology to further the demands of their expanding partners. Successfully operating in two states, Utah and Kansas, Mechanized Concepts continues to dedicate their ideas to meet the contemporary needs of both urban and rural associates while also trying to do good in the world.