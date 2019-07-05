KDWPT and Ducks Unlimited trying to keep restoration efforts going for Cheyenne Bottoms

The wetlands at Cheyenne Bottoms is well known, not only statewide, but internationally, for its importance to migrating birds. Half of North America’s shorebirds and hundreds of bird species visit the wetlands each year.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism has a plan to restore Cheyenne Bottoms with federal grant money, and Ducks Unlimited is helping by raising $300,000 in private dollars to continue the preservation of the area just northeast of Great Bend. The “Bring Back the Bottoms” campaign will help in the restoration of the largest inland wetland in the United States.

“Over the next few years, Ducks Unlimited is trying to raise additional funds for Cheyenne Bottoms specifically,” said Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf.

The first fundraising event on August 15 will be held at Camp Aldrich in Barton County. For more information on the fundraiser contact Josh Williams at Ducks Unlimited at 785-824-3833.

“A ticket for the fundraiser is a sponsorship with Ducks Unlimited,” Wolf said. “It costs $350 to be a sponsor and that goes towards helping Cheyenne Bottoms.”

The wildlife area quickly fills up with silt, which plugs water-control structures and other infrastructure needed. The project will mostly focus on replacing the aging pumps and water control gates and removing silt.