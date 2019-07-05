I-70 bridge repair starting in Russell County

Starting the week of July 8, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on a bridge repair project on Interstate 70 in Russell County.

Crews will be patching and overlaying both the eastbound and westbound bridges carrying I-70 over the Union Pacific Railroad near Dorrance, or approximately 14 miles east of the I-70 and U.S. 281 junction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a posted reduced speed through the construction zone. Minor delays not exceeding 5 minutes should be expected.

KDOT expects work to be completed in early December, weather permitting. PCI Roads LLC is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of approximately $434,000.

— KDOT