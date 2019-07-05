Dateline – Great Bend, Kansas

Gerald “Jerry” Lockwood passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born at King Hill, Idaho on February 23, 1935 to George and Ruth (Dobbins) Lockwood.

Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the cold war (1956 – 1958). He was assigned to both the 3rd and then the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiments.

He was united in marriage to Joan Heskett on December 16, 1960. To this union was born two sons, Kevin and Kenton Lockwood. The couple moved to Wichita, Kansas where Jerry was employed by Motive Parts Warehouse as district manager of sales for most of western Kansas. The family then moved to Great Bend, Kansas in 1971 where Jerry became an owner of Parts, Inc.

Jerry suffered a stroke on May 4, 2006, just a few months before he planned to retire. He loved the outdoors, hunting, photography, and vacationing in the Rockies. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and a founding member of the Kiowa Gun Club of Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife Joan; sons, Kevin and wife Wendy Lockwood, and Kenton and wife Cynthia Lockwood, all of Great Bend; grandchildren whom he loved very much, Thomas and wife Brittany Lockwood, Ashley Lockwood, SPC Ethan Lockwood U.S. Army, Joanna Lockwood; one brother, Robert and wife Joan Lockwood of Denver, Colorado.

Celebration of Life Services will be 2 p.m., Friday July 12, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, Hoisington, with Rev. Don Fisher presiding. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.