Cop Shop (7/3 – 7/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/3)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:46 a.m. a report of Christopher Hughes was taking stuff from the house was made at 405 NE Chisholm Trl. House belongs to his mother who is in a nursing home. At this point it is a civil matter between Voeltz and Hughes.

Fire

At 9:57 a.m. a fire was reported at MM 214 on W. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 293 W. Barton County Road.

7/4

Fire

At 4:49 p.m. a fire was reported at 4000 Main Street in Albert.

Injury Accident

At 6:48 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 211.

Fire

At 9:31 p.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of N. US 281 Highway.

At 10:43 p.m. a fire was reported in the 600 block of S. 281 Highway in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/3)

Criminal Damage

At 10:05 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2101 25th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:09 a.m. an officer arrested Crystal Leech at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:27 a.m. damage to a window on her residence at 1409 Warner Road was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:15 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 103 Elm Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:44 a.m. damage to his vehicle window was reported at 1713 Tyler Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:17 p.m. a vehicle rear ended a vehicle at 3413 10th Street.

Fire

At 7:11 p.m. a small fire in the back yard was reported at 1207 9th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:53 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2907 24th Street.

7/4

Warrant Arrest

At 4:54 p.m. Trenton Berens was arrested on two Russell County and one Barton County warrant at 3138 Morton Street.

Fire

At 9:52 p.m. a fire in the backyard was reported on White Sands Dr.

At 11:23 p.m. a firework in a tree caught on fire at 20th Street & Van Buren Street.

At 11:44 p.m. a fire in a trash dumpster was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 2.