Cop Shop (7/3 – 7/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/3)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:46 a.m. a report of Christopher Hughes was taking stuff from the house was made at 405 NE Chisholm Trl. House belongs to his mother who is in a nursing home. At this point it is a civil matter between Voeltz and Hughes.
Fire
At 9:57 a.m. a fire was reported at MM 214 on W. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 293 W. Barton County Road.
7/4
Fire
At 4:49 p.m. a fire was reported at 4000 Main Street in Albert.
Injury Accident
At 6:48 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 211.
Fire
At 9:31 p.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of N. US 281 Highway.
At 10:43 p.m. a fire was reported in the 600 block of S. 281 Highway in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/3)
Criminal Damage
At 10:05 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2101 25th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:09 a.m. an officer arrested Crystal Leech at 3503 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 10:27 a.m. damage to a window on her residence at 1409 Warner Road was reported.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:15 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 103 Elm Street.
Criminal Damage
At 11:44 a.m. damage to his vehicle window was reported at 1713 Tyler Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:17 p.m. a vehicle rear ended a vehicle at 3413 10th Street.
Fire
At 7:11 p.m. a small fire in the back yard was reported at 1207 9th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 7:53 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2907 24th Street.
7/4
Warrant Arrest
At 4:54 p.m. Trenton Berens was arrested on two Russell County and one Barton County warrant at 3138 Morton Street.
Fire
At 9:52 p.m. a fire in the backyard was reported on White Sands Dr.
At 11:23 p.m. a firework in a tree caught on fire at 20th Street & Van Buren Street.
At 11:44 p.m. a fire in a trash dumpster was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 2.