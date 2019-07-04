Thursday Sports Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) — Tommy Edman capped St. Louis’ big ninth inning with a two-out, three-run home run as the Cardinals rallied for five runs to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2. St. Louis entered the ninth trailing 2-0 after a masterful performance from Seattle starter Mike Leake, who threw 7 2/3 shutout innings against his former team for the first time. But Seattle’s bullpen imploded and the Cardinals took full advantage of the meltdown. SEATTLE (AP) — Tommy Edman capped St. Louis’ big ninth inning with a two-out, three-run home run as the Cardinals rallied for five runs to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2. St. Louis entered the ninth trailing 2-0 after a masterful performance from Seattle starter Mike Leake, who threw 7 2/3 shutout innings against his former team for the first time. But Seattle’s bullpen imploded and the Cardinals took full advantage of the meltdown.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez went deep and the Indians rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Royals. Clevinger struck out nine without a walk in his second start since a balky back forced him into a lengthy stay on the injured list. Danny Duffy took the loss for Kansas City despite allowing just two runs while pitching into the seventh inning.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his 17th goal of the season, Diego Rossi added his ninth and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 5-1. Kansas City dropped its second straight following a three-game undefeated run.

National Headlines

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Women’s top seed Ash Barty and men’s No. 2 Roger Federer are among the featured players on today’s Wimbledon second-round schedule. Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Kiki Bertens and Angelique Kerber are in action today, as are Rafael Nadal, John Isner and Kei Nishikori. Fifteen-year-old Coco Grauff advanced to the third round by defeating Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-3, 6-3 yesterday.

LYON, France (AP) _ The Netherlands will play the United States for the Women’s World Cup title Sunday in Lyon, France. Jackie Groenen scored from outside the penalty area in the 99th minute to give the Dutch a 1-0 victory over Sweden. It was Groenen’s first goal of the tournament and it set up a meeting between the European champions and the reigning world champions.

UNDATED (AP) _ José Berríos has been named a replacement pitcher for the American League All-Star team after Minnesota Twins teammate Jake Odorizzi left Tuesday’s game in Oakland with a blister on right middle finger. Hunter Pence has been replaced by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts on the AL roster after the Texas outfielder re-aggravated a right groin strain injury during a minor league game. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe has been named to the AL squad in place of injured Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, but Lowe is battling a right leg injury.

UNDATED (AP) _ The NFL says Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas. Police say there was altercation between Elliott and a security guard. The league says Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The two-time NFL rushing champion tweeted a statement acknowledging a “poor decision” and vowing to avoid trouble.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Houston 4 Colorado 2

Final St. Louis 5 Seattle 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 5

Final Toronto 6 Boston 3

Final Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final L-A Angels 6 Texas 2

Final Chi White Sox 9 Detroit 6, 12 Innings

Final Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Final Minnesota 4 Oakland 3, 12 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Miami 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 5

Final L-A Dodgers