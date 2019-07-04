KDOT announces approved June bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place June 19, 2019, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

Multiple Districts — Statewide

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5238‑01 ‑ ADA Curb Ramps at the following locations- District One – K‑92 in Oskaloosa in Jefferson County and U. S. 24 in Wamego and Belvue in Pottawatomie County; District Two – U. S. 81 in McPherson in McPherson County; District Three – U. S. 281 in Portis in Osborne County and K-18 in Plainville and U.S. 183 in Plainville and Stockton in Rooks County; District Five – U.S. 183 in La Crosse in Rush County and U.S. 81 in Caldwell and South Haven in Sumner County; District Six – K-96 in Dighton in Lane County, special, RF Beachner Contractors LLC, Pittsburg, Ks., $278,758.00.

District One — Northeast

Johnson ‑ 07‑46 KA‑5252‑01 ‑ K‑7, bridges #191 and #192 located at the south K‑7/K‑10 junction, bridge repair, Comanche Construction Inc., Shawnee Mission, Ks., $581,967.35.

Lyon ‑ 99‑56 KA‑5078‑01 ‑ K‑99, bridge #154 over 142 Mile Creek located approximately 686 feet north of U.S. 56, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $168,224.00.

Marshall ‑ 77‑58 KA‑4759‑01 – U.S. 77 from 1,300 feet south of U.S. 36 north to U.S. 36, pavement reconstruction, 0.2 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Ks., $1,433,816.20.

Shawnee ‑ 70‑89 KA‑5077‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridge #275 over West Union Road located 1.49 miles east of the Wabaunsee/Shawnee county line, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $184,471.25.

Wabaunsee ‑ 70‑99 KA‑5076‑01 ‑ I‑70, Bridges #098 and #099 over Keene Road located 1.01 miles east of K‑30, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $286,047.45.

District Two — North Central

Cloud ‑ 15 C‑4888‑01 ‑ Various paved major collector roads in the county, signing, 88.0 miles, Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters, Webster City, Ia., $98,895.53.

Geary ‑ 77‑31 KA‑3953‑01 – U.S. 77, bridge #043 over Rush Creek located 1.41 miles north of the north K‑57 junction, bridge repair, B & B BRIDGE COMPANY LLC, ST. PAUL, KS., $1,295,015.93.

Geary ‑ 70‑31 KA‑4986‑01 ‑ I‑70, reinforced concrete box bridge #528 located 2.88 miles east of the Dickinson/Geary county line, culvert, 1.0 mile, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $376,186.50.

Geary ‑ 70‑31 KA‑5075‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridges #085 and #086 over East Street located 3.1 miles east of the K‑18/I‑70 junction, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $416,242.00.

Lincoln ‑ 14‑53 KA‑5073‑01 ‑ K‑14, bridge #041 over Rattlesnake Creek located 1.09 miles north of K‑284, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $146,429.14.

McPherson ‑ 61‑59 KA‑5074‑01 ‑ K‑61, bridges #132 and #133 over Blaze Fork Creek located 8.76 miles northeast of the Reno/McPherson county line, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $313,809.82.

District Three — Northwest

Decatur ‑ 83‑20 KA‑5270‑01 – U.S. 83, beginning approximately 1,077 feet south of the U.S. 36/U.S. 83 junction north 285 feet in the city of Oberlin, milling and overlay, 0.1 mile, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Co., $23,374.20.

Norton ‑ 283‑69 KA‑5271‑01 – U.S. 283, from the south city limits of Norton north to the U.S. 36/U.S. 283 junction, milling and overlay, 1.0 mile, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Co., $40,259.00.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5269‑01 ‑ Various locations in District Three in Wallace, Logan, Thomas, Sheridan, Decatur, Norton, Phillips and Ellis counties, milling, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Ks., $9,728.00.

District Four — Southeast

Greenwood ‑ 99‑37 KA‑5080‑01 ‑ K‑99, bridge #074 over Willow Creek located 8.8 miles south of K‑58, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $193,672.41.

District Five — South Central

Kiowa ‑ 400‑49 KA‑5272‑01 – U.S. 400, beginning at the Ford/Kiowa county line east to the U.S. 54/U.S. 400 junction in Kiowa county, sealing, 6.3 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Ks., $212,173.15.

District Six — Southwest

Greeley ‑ 36 C‑4892‑01 ‑ All major collector roads in the county, signing, 154.0 miles, Ponderosa I Inc., Wright, Ks., $53,157.84.

Hamilton ‑ 27‑38 KA‑5219‑01 – K-27, bridge #039 over the Arkansas River located 15.77 miles north of the Hamilton/Stanton county line, bridge repair, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $1,040,972.00.

Ness ‑ 68 C‑4903‑01 ‑ All major collector roads south of K‑96 and west of U. S. 283 in the county, signing, 51.0 miles, Ponderosa I Inc., Wright, Ks., $21,820.80.

The following projects have been approved from the May 22, 2019, letting.

Jefferson ‑ 44 C‑4895‑01 ‑ Fairview Road from U.S. 59 to Wellman Road; Hickory Point Road from U.S. 59 to K‑192; 81st Street from K‑4 to Clark Road and 74th Street from West Lake Road to the Perry Marina, signing, 13.6 miles, Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters, Webster City, IA., $50,896.53.

Osage ‑ 31‑70 KA‑4760‑01 ‑ K‑31, from K‑31/K‑170 junction to 4th Street, pavement reconstruction, 0.5 mile, Smoky Hill LLC., Salina, Ks., $1,265,198.10.

Shawnee ‑ 89 U‑2338‑01 – Near the vicinity of Quincy Elementary School, Safe Routes to School Phase 2, pedestrian and bicycle paths, Kings Construction Co. Inc., Oskaloosa, Ks., $282,755.00.

Geary ‑ 31 TE‑0458‑01 ‑ Trail connections located at West 8th Street and Eisenhower Drive in Junction City, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.7 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Ks., $582,593.25.

Phillips ‑ 36‑74 KA‑4761‑01 – U.S. 36 from Eighth Street to the east city limits of Phillipsburg, pavement reconstruction, 0.2 mile, Smoky Hill LLC., Salina, Ks., $992,604.25.

Barton ‑ 5 C‑4869‑01 ‑ Major collectors in the north half of the county, signing, 71.0 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Ks., $104,700.00.

Sedgwick ‑ 87 N‑0654‑01 ‑ Bridge over Chisholm Creek on 61st Street North in Park City, bridge, 0.1 mile, Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc., Wichita, Ks., $4,002,216.42

Hodgeman ‑ 42 C‑4901‑01 ‑ Various major collector roads in the west half of the county, signing, 64.0 miles, Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters, Webster City, Ia., $34,235.13.

Morton ‑ 65 C‑4902‑01 ‑ Various major collector roads in the northern two-thirds of the county, signing, 87.0 miles, Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters, Webster City, Ia., $50,287.55

Scott ‑ 86 C‑4905‑01 ‑ Major collector roads including RS‑682, 704, 924, 1898 located north of K‑96 and west of U. S. 83, signing, 45.5 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Ks., $22,222.00.

Franklin ‑ 30 C‑4913‑01 – Bridge over Eight Mile Creek on Pawnee Road located a mile northwest of Ottawa and west of Eisenhower Road, bridge replacement, 0.4 mile, Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction Co. Inc., Paola, Ks., $429,979.30.

Butler ‑ 8 C‑4909‑01 – Bridge over Four Mile Creek located 2.8 miles east and 3.0 miles south of Andover, bridge replacement, 0.3 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Ks., $826,376.50.