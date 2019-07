Great Bend Recreation Commission agenda preview (7/8)

GREAT BEND RECREATION COMMISSION

July 8, 2019 4 pm

Carl Soden Recreation Center

Agenda

I. Call to Order

II Introduction of Guests

III. Reading of Minutes

IV. Bills Payable

V. Financial Reports

VI. Liaison Report USD#428/City of Great Bend

VII. Old Business

A. Reports

1. Special Needs Programs

2. Senior Programs

3. Sports Programs

4. Leisure Programs

5. June Attendance

VIII. New Business

A. Appointments & Designations: Action Item

B. Memorandum of Understanding- Barton County Health Department, Public Health Emergency: Action Item

C. 2019-2020 Budget Public Hearing: Action Item

D. Oozefest Mud Volleyball Tournament-Information Item

E. Kite Festival: Information Item

F. Coed Softball Rules: Information Item

IX. Other Business

X. Commissioners Time and Questions

XI. Adjournment