Dennis Neeland set to retire from Great Bend Coop after 40 years

The Great Bend Coop has announced that Chief Operating Officer Dennis Neeland will be retiring on July 31st. Neeland has served the Coop for over 40 years in a career that began with part time work for the Coop three years before that. Neeland began in the feed mill and eventually worked his way up the ladder to the position that he will retire from at the end of the month. Neeland had this message for both the employees and the customers of the Coop.

Replacing Needland as Chief Operating Officer will be current Seed Manager Jeff Mauler who is spending the month of July working with Neeland to learn as much about the position as he can before taking over on August 1st. Jake Deutsch, who has assisted Mauler in the Seed Department for the past 7 years, took over that position on Monday of this week.

The Coop also has announced that Shelley Robinson has accepted the Accounts Receivable duties. Robinson has been with the Great Bend Coop since 1991 when she became the manager of the Great Bend Ampride store.