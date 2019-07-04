AG Schmidt announces upcoming open meeting, open records training

TOPEKA – (July 3, 2019) – Free training sessions on Kansas open government laws will be offered later this month across Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government announced today.

“Open access to the functions of government is important to self-government,” Schmidt said. “As our office investigates complaints of violations of open government laws, most often we find the violations were inadvertent and can be avoided through better education. I encourage public officials, candidates for public office, staff, members of the media and the public to participate in these training sessions to learn more about how these laws work.”

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

Wednesday, July 17 9 a.m. – Noon WSU Marcus Welcome Center

Mike Oatman Dr., Wichita, KS 67208 Friday, July 19 1 – 4 p.m. Colby Community College

Robert Burnett Memorial Student Union

Rooms 108 and 109

1255 S. Range Ave., Colby, KS 67701 Wednesday, July 24 1:30 – 5 p.m. Kansas City Kansas Public Library

Main Branch, 2nd Floor Auditorium

625 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101 Thursday, July 25 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Independence Public Library

220 E. Maple St., Independence, KS 67301 Friday, July 26 9 a.m. – Noon Memorial Hall, 2nd Floor Auditorium

120 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612

These seminars are free, and open to the public. Space at each location is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register on the Kansas Attorney General’s website, www.ag.ks.gov/open-gov, or by calling (785) 296-2215 or (888) 428-8436.

The training about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act will be conducted by attorneys in Schmidt’s office who have experience in open government laws and who are charged by law with training and enforcement of them. Panelists will include Kansas Sunshine Coalition members, local government officials and media representatives.