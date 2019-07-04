AG Schmidt announces upcoming open meeting, open records training

TOPEKA – (July 3, 2019) – Free training sessions on Kansas open government laws will be offered later this month across Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government announced today.
“Open access to the functions of government is important to self-government,” Schmidt said. “As our office investigates complaints of violations of open government laws, most often we find the violations were inadvertent and can be avoided through better education. I encourage public officials, candidates for public office, staff, members of the media and the public to participate in these training sessions to learn more about how these laws work.”
The schedule for the sessions is as follows:
|Wednesday, July 17
|9 a.m. – Noon
|WSU Marcus Welcome Center
Mike Oatman Dr., Wichita, KS 67208
|Friday, July 19
|1 – 4 p.m.
|Colby Community College
Robert Burnett Memorial Student Union
Rooms 108 and 109
1255 S. Range Ave., Colby, KS 67701
|Wednesday, July 24
|1:30 – 5 p.m.
|Kansas City Kansas Public Library
Main Branch, 2nd Floor Auditorium
625 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101
|Thursday, July 25
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Independence Public Library
220 E. Maple St., Independence, KS 67301
|Friday, July 26
|9 a.m. – Noon
|Memorial Hall, 2nd Floor Auditorium
120 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612
These seminars are free, and open to the public. Space at each location is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register on the Kansas Attorney General’s website, www.ag.ks.gov/open-gov, or by calling (785) 296-2215 or (888) 428-8436.
The training about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act will be conducted by attorneys in Schmidt’s office who have experience in open government laws and who are charged by law with training and enforcement of them. Panelists will include Kansas Sunshine Coalition members, local government officials and media representatives.