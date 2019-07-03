Tuesday Sports Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Omar Narvaez also homered for the Mariners, who overcame early and late bullpen troubles and snapped a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals lost for the sixth time in seven games.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jake Bauers had four hits and drove in three runs, and the Cleveland bullpen bailed Trevor Bauer out of a late jam, helping the Indians beat the Royals 9-5. Bauer earned the win after six shaky innings, and All-Star closer Brad Hand worked the ninth to wrap things up. Jakob Junis took the loss for Kansas City.

SEATTLE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Carpenter was extremely ill over the weekend, taking three bags of intravenous fluids Sunday, and tweaked his back while laid up. The IL move is retroactive to June 29.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have recalled shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from a minor league rehab stint and right-hander Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha. The Royals also optioned right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Humberto Arteaga to Omaha before their game against Cleveland.

National Headlines

LYON, France (AP) — The United States squad is headed once again to the Women’s World Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win over England on Tuesday. Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal and Alyssa Naeher preserved the victory by smothering a late penalty kick. The top-ranked Americans will now face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the details says the Golden State Warriors are adding Willie Cauley-Stein and Glenn Robinson III, along with re-signing center Kevon Looney. The moves continue a busy offseason for the Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets but are keeping Klay Thompson.

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have entered into negotiations on a $170 million, five-year extension for the All-Star point guard. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season, said the person who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons has revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May. Elliott was briefly handcuffed but not arrested after a run-in with a security guard. Goodell suspended the two-time rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — In her ninth appearance at the All England Club, Alison Riske finally has a piece of Wimbledon history. The unseeded American became the first player to win a match under the new roof on No. 1 Court after rallying to beat Donna Vekic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 9 Colorado 8

Final Seattle 5 St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 10 Toronto 6

Final Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Texas 4

Final Cleveland 9 Kansas City 5

Final Oakland 8 Minnesota 6

Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Miami 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 4, 11 Innings

Final Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Arizona 4

Final San Francisco 10 San Diego 4