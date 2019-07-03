Saline County man finds would-be burglar stuck on inversion table

SALINE COUNTY — When an early morning cry for help awakened a rural Saline County man Tuesday, the plea was not what he expected it to be.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, deputies responded to a residence in the 1300 block of East Stimmel Road at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday after Matthew Hockman, 41, reported hearing a cry for help.

Upon investigation, Hockman discovered that the cry for help was coming from his own basement, Melander said. There, Hockman found Jamey Sanders, 39, of rural Saline County, stuck upside-down on Hockman’s father’s inversion table, Melander explained.

He said that when Hockman asked Sanders what he was doing in the basement, Sanders replied that “they told me to come here.” Melander said it appeared that Sanders was under the influence of some sort of drug.

Hockman escorted Sanders from the residence and deputies found him a short while later outside the residence with some Ocean Spray cranberry juice belonging to Hockman, Melander said.

Sanders was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then to the Saline County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary, Melander said.