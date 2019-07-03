Salina man injured after motorcycle slides into semi

SALINA — A 22-year-old Salina man was injured late Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on North Ninth Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Codey M. Shute was northbound on North Ninth Street on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when the motorcycle overturned, ejecting him to the east onto a grassy shoulder.

The riderless motorcycle then slid into a semi pulling a trailer that was turning from southbound Ninth Street onto the eastbound Interstate 70 on-ramp, the KHP reported. The truck was driven by Orlando C. Pitts, 53, of Henderson, Nev.

After striking the truck, the motorcycle came to rest near the eastbound ramp to I-70.

According to the KHP report, Shute was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with an unspecified suspected serious injury.

The accident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the KHP noted.