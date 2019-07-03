Police find wanted Kan. man hiding under comforter

SALINA — A Salina man wanted on several district court warrants was located by police hiding under a comforter in a bedroom in the north part of town.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North 13th after police received a call that Ernest Outland, Jr., 30, was sitting in a driveway in that block. When police got there, Outland was not in sight, but after making contact with the resident at the address where he was seen, police obtained permission to search the residence, Forrester said. It was then that Outland was found hiding under a comforter in a bedroom of the residence, Forrester added. Additionally, Outland was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, Forrester noted.

Forrester said that in addition to the active warrants — one for probation violation-aggravated battery and two violation of protection orders out of Saline County District Court — Outland was arrested on suspicion of the following.

Possession of a stimulant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony interference with a law enforcement officer