Pair of Hays teens reported as missing, last seen in Hutchinson

A pair of Hays teenagers have been reported missing after running away together.

“We know they took off together between 1 and 5 (a.m.) last night,” said Ariel’s mother, Ashley Neuburger.

Family members reported to Hays Post that the vehicle Ariel Neuburger, 13, and Lyndon Huxman, 16, were traveling in was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Orchard Park in Hutchinson.

Amy Huxman, Lydon’s mother, said the vehicle was equipped with OnStar and was located in Hays at 1:30 a.m. and was in Hutchinson by 4:30 a.m.

The vehicle was reportedly taken from Huxman’s grandmother and was impounded by Hutchinson Police, according to Neuburger.

Clothes were found in the car, along with guns that were allegedly taken by Huxman from his parents, Neuburger said.

“I think they had every intention to go back to the vehicle,” Huxman said noting it was locked when it was found.

Law enforcement from Ellis County and Hutchinson are currently working to locate the pair.

Family members are sharing posters of the children and Neuburger said the Center for Missing and Exploited Children are also making flyers to help in the search.

Neuburger said she did not know why the pair would be in Hutchinson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.