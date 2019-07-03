Nine Home Games Highlight K-State’s 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Nine home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a marquee matchup with Marquette, neutral site games in Florida and New Jersey and a meeting with Saint Louis at the Sprint Center highlight the 2019-20 Kansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule released by athletic department officials on Monday (July 1).

The 117th season of K-State men’s basketball officially gets underway on Tuesday, November 5 – in the earliest start in school history – when the Wildcats host reigning Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State at Bramlage Coliseum. The team will also play a pair of exhibition games – Emporia State and Washburn – in late October prior to the season opener.

“We feel this is a challenging non-conference schedule especially for such a new, young team,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “We have veterans who have been in big games, but now have to change roles, to go with some new guys who have to step up to a new level. At the end of the day, the schedule has a good balance of home games to go with some road and neutral site opportunities to help in their development.”

2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Friday Oct. 25 EMPORIA STATE (Exh.)

Wednesday Oct. 30 WASHBURN (Exh.)

Tuesday Nov. 5 NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Saturday Nov. 9 @UNLV

Wednesday Nov. 13 MONMOUTH

Tuesday Nov. 19 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tipoff (Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla.) Possible Opponents: Bradley, Northwestern, Pittsburgh

Monday Nov. 25 vs. TBD

Wednesday Nov. 27 vs. TBD

Monday Dec. 2 FLORIDA A&M

Saturday Dec. 7 MARQUETTE

Wednesday Dec. 11 ALABAMA STATE

Never Forget Tribute Classic Presented by United Rentals (Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.)

Saturday Dec. 14 vs. Mississippi State

Wildcat Classic (Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Saturday Dec. 21 vs. Saint Louis

Sunday Dec. 29 TULSA

Big 12-SEC Challenge

Saturday Jan. 25 at TBD