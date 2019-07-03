Kan. teenager killed in early morning accident in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A Greenwood County teenager was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Matthew C. Crouch, 19, Climax, was westbound on U.S. 400 when the car crossed the centerline.

The Toyota struck a 2015 Ford F450 driven by Steven K. Simpson, Cottonwood Falls. The KHP said weather conditions might have contributed to the accident.

Crouch was transported to a local funeral home. Simpson was not hospitalized, but the KHP reported a suspected minor injury.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.