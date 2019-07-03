Harvest well underway in Central Kansas.

The 2019 wheat harvest has been going strong since last weekend in Central Kansas. As of Wednesday, Great Bend Chief Operating Officer Dennis Neeland said around half of the crop in the Coop’s service area had been harvested.

As many people had predicted, the protein content in this years crop is not as high as it has been in the past due to the challenging growing conditions this year. Neeland says the wheat grain protein has been running around 11% and below in some cases. That’s below the 12% to 13% desired by flour mills.

Protein levels are generally determined by the amount of nitrogen available to the crop during grainfill. Heavy rainfall washed some of that nirtrogen away and in other cases, producers didn’t want to spend money to apply nitrogen fertilizer to what was considered a marginal crop.