Great Bend City Band outdoor concert on July 4

The public is invited to attend the Great Bend City Band outdoor July 4th concert at 8:15 p.m. at the courthouse square.

The July 4th concert theme this year is “The Greatest Generation”. The concert will feature many patriotic selections including: The National Emblem March, A special recognition of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Washington Post March, recognition of Bob Dole and the Washington D.C. World War II Memorial and America the Beautiful.

Narratives will be read by Vern Fryberger, retired Director of Choral Activities at Barton Community College. Veterans of the Armed Forces will be honored. An elementary age student will have the opportunity to direct the Great Bend city band by conducting John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars And Stripes Forever”. There will be a sign-up sheet at the door that night prior to the concert.

Please join us in this patriotic musical salute to start off your Independence Day weekend festivities.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. All concerts are free and open to the public. If you have any questions, please contact city band director Steven Lueth at 620-935-4330.