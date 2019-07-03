Domestic battery case in Great Bend along with drug charges

On Tuesday, July 2 at approximately 10:03 p.m. Officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 2814 28th Street in Great Bend in reference to a domestic disturbance.

It was reported Jordan Levingston, age 24, had choked his mother during an argument. Levingston was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail.

During the course of the investigation, approximately 100 grams of marijuana were located on Levingston and at the residence. Levingston was booked on the charges of aggravated domestic battery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.