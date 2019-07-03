Cost savings found for Great Bend Airport runway reconstruction

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With a partnership between with the Federal Aviation Administration and Kansas Department of Transportation, the City of Great Bend was able to save money on the reconstruction of Runway 17/35 at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller says a switch to cement underneath a portion of the runway resulted in approximately a $100,000 savings.

“Instead of fly ash which was called for in the specifications, the contractor tested and was approved by the FAA to have cement used to treat 12 feet of dirt below the existing runway,” Miller said.

With the FAA paying for 90 percent of 5,500 feet of the runway and KDOT paying for 90 percent of the remaining 2,351 feet, Great Bend’s 10-percent savings will be roughly $10,000.

The project started April 1, 2019 and is expected to be finished by November or December, although Miller says Venture Corporation is ahead of schedule.

“The crossing runway 11/29 is the only runway open now, and will stay that way until the project is finished,” said Miller. “Venture is working on the north portion of the runway are down to the old World War II concrete.”

Millers says the surface of the runway consists of six inches of crushed gravel on top of treated subsoil, four inches of higher aggregate,12 inches of cement-treated subgrade, and five inches of asphalt.

The city’s total 10-percent share of the project is now estimated at $782,123.

The reconstruction will keep Great Bend’s Runway 17/35 one of the longest in Kansas at 7,851 feet. According to Aircraft-Charter-World, only Salina, Topeka, and Wichita have longer runways in Kansas.