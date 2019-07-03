Cop Shop (7/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/2)

Fire

At 2:03 p.m. a fire was reported at 367 S. US 281 Highway.

Chase All Units

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/2)

Medical Alarm

At 6:12 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 49.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.

Theft

At 10:53 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a possible theft.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 49.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:59 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Roosevelt Street.

At 12:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 3801 19th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:38 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2808 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not In Progress

At 3:46 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2202 27th Street.

Chase All Units

At 10:34 p.m. officers assisted in looking for a subject who fled from KHP at US 56 Highway at MM 203.