Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/2)

BOOKED: Daelin Barr of Great Bend for battery on Great Bend Municipal Court charges with bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jordan Levingston of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery DV, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession / sell of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Tommy E. Shepherd on BCDC warrant with a $2,500 OR bond.

RELEASED: Kelli Lee Kaler on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Kerri R. Maxwell on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 OR bond.