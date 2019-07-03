Access to the Ark River reopened on South Washington

With the heavy rains received this past spring, the City of Great Bend closed access to the Arkansas River just off South Washington Street in May. Water was over the roadway on the dirt road leading up to the river, but Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the water has gone down enough to reopen access to the river for the holiday weekend.

“The reason we had it shut down for so long was because the river was up and it finally receded to the point we could finally get out here and do an inspection,” said Wiley. “It is a holiday weekend, and I know people want to swim and fish.”

Wiley noted city staff will eventually have to regrade the sand road on the south side of the levy, and hopes to get that done in the next week or two.

“The river is still moving pretty fast,” Wiley added. “People need to exercise caution if they are going to get in the river.”