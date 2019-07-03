8th Street pavement expense goes to taxes against benefit district

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The early notice to pay the bill for those in the benefit district from the 8th Street pavement project, essentially went unnoticed.

In 2017, the City of Great Bend received temporary notes from Farmers Bank & Trust to pay for the pavement project of 8th Street between McKinley and Grant. The idea was to have the five landowners benefiting from the paved street take on the expense. Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer says none of the landowners paid their share at the June 21st deadline, so the expense will be assessed through taxes in 10 annual installments.

“Instead of going out and getting actual bonds issued, we’re going to try to seek private placement within a bank,” Schafer said. “We can probably get a private placement at the same interest rate as what it would be for us going out for general obligation bonds.”

The total project cost to be assessed to the five landowners is $865,000.

The owner of the old Montana Mike’s building, Walmart, Tractor Supply, The Reserves at Trail Ridge, and Lifehouse Investments are the effected parties that will be assessed the cost.