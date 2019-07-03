4th of July Weather

Independence Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.