4th of July on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB 4TH OF JULY PROGRAMMING – WEDNESDAY (7/4/19)

MID-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A This Morning with Gordon Deal

7A-10A ABC Radio Special – “Cherished America”

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory – A patriotic show lined up with stories from Chris Bennett and Andrew McCrea.

11A-11:30 “Special Pages in Time Show” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Bend 4th of July Celebrations of the Past”

11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals

3:30-5:15 Dave Ramsey Show

5:15-9:00 Major League Baseball – Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

9:00-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”