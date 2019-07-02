Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Independence Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.