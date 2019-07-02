Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Independence Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.