Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Wednesday Farmer Forum as he talks about the issues with farmer’s from across the Midwest.
11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes who will talk about Wednesday night’s Fireworks display at the Great Bend Expo Complex and other July events taking place in Great Bend.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”