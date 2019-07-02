Tuesday Sports Headlines

TORONTO (AP) — Freddy Galvis hit a pair of solo home runs, rookie Cavan Biggio had four RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-4. Randal Grichuk had four hits and four RBIs and Teoscar Hernández added a solo home run as the Blue Jays won for the 15th time in 19 regular-season home meetings with the Royals. Wearing red caps and jerseys in honor of Canada Day, the Blue Jays scored in each of the first four innings and finished with a season-high 18 hits.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with marijuana in his pocket as officers served a search warrant at a Missouri home late last year. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest charges were filed Thursday. Police say Green-Beckham was shocked with a stun gun and then arrested during the December raid in Springfield. Another man was the target of the search.

National Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died during a team road trip at age 27, leading to the postponement of Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers. Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time. Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff pulled off one of the two biggest stunners on opening day at Wimbledon by defeating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams. The youngest competitor to qualify at the All England Club in the professional era pulled off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 39-year-old Williams, the oldest player in the women’s field. Women’s second seed and defending U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka dropped a 7-6, 6-2 decision to Yulia Putintseva.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson has announced on Instagram that he is staying in the Bay Area. He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped all along. Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Miami Heat have completed agreements on what will become a four-team trade Monday to land Jimmy Butler from the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-team swap with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat also receive Meyers Leonard, the Blazers get Hassan Whiteside, the Clippers pick up Maurice Harkless and a future first-round pick, and the 76ers acquire Josh Richardson.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 Kansas City 4

Final Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 18 Chi Cubs 5

Final Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 6

Final San Francisco 13 San Diego 2