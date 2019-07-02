Salina man loses $149,000 worth of equipment, building in farm fire

Salina Post

SALINA — A Salina man is dealing with the loss of multiple farm implements and the building they were in after a fire Monday evening northeast of Salina.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said Tuesday that deputies were called to the 4300 block of East Campbell Road at 7:15 p.m. Monday for the report of a farm shed on fire. When deputies arrived, they found an approximate 40-foot Morton Building engulfed in flames, he said. The building and its contents are owned by Roger Mattison, 66, of Salina, Melander said.

Firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 5 were on scene but were unable to save the building and its contents. The building was valued at $48,000, Melander said. Equipment in the building included the following, he said.

A square bailer

A pickup

A grain cart

A tractor

A combine

Some diesel engines