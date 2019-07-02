Road buckles; Great Bend urges to use caution through road construction

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Anyone driving down 10th Street in Great Bend needs to pay heed of construction work being handled at the intersection with Grant Street, but this past Saturday an unexpected hazard surfaced. Motorists may have seen a large portion of the middle turning lane on 10th Street buckle.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says crews had to cut the damaged portion of the road out and temporarily filled the damaged area with asphalt millings.

“Once the 10th & Grant project is complete, the buckled area will be repaired correctly,” Francis said.

City staff believe heat was the main cause for the road buckling.

Francis does urge motorists to use caution while driving through the 10th & Grant area with construction to widen the intersection expected to continue until September.

“The traffic signals have been removed so that adds another element to the whole project,” said Francis. “It is a significantly reduced speed so we just ask that motorists follow the speed limit and be aware of their surroundings.”

The third phase of construction is expected to begin July 9 to reconstruct the middle lanes. All left turns will be prohibited in the project area during the third phase.