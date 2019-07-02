One hospitalized following accident in Wabaunsee Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 34-year old Donte Keeshan Newsome, Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle accident in Wabaunsee County four miles east of K-177 Highway.

Newsome was westbound on Interstate 70 when his Chevrolet Silverado 1500 blew a tire. The truck traveled through the center median with the vehicle landing in the south ditch. The accident was reported about 10:10 p.m. on Monday.

Newsome was wearing a seat belt, the KHP reported.